The 90th Annual Sacred Heart Labor Day Festival is scheduled for Monday.  The festival will kick-off at 8:00 with bake sale, silent auction, barbeque sales by-the-pound and 5K Run.  At noon enjoy some great food with games and food tents, including authentic Mexican tacos and hamburgers.  The Knights of Columbus beer tent opens at 12:00 and the corn hole tournament will get underway.  The live auction and live music will begin at 2:00.  Bouncing Betsy will begin at 3:00 and the famous fried chicken and barbeque dinner will be held from 4:00 to 7:00.  The annual festival will be held at the Sacred Heart campus on Berger Street in Lawrenceburg.

