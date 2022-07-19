NEWS

THE 99TH STATE 4-H ROUNDUP AND ALL-STAR CONFERENCE IS RETURNING TO THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE MARTIN THIS WEEK TO CELEBRATE THE OUTSTANDING PROJECT WORK AND LEADERSHIP ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF SENIOR HIGH 4-H MEMBERS. APPROXIMATELY 300 HIGH SCHOOL AGE 4-H’ERS FROM ACROSS TENNESSEE WILL MEET FOR SEVERAL DAYS ON THE UT MARTIN CAMPUS TO COMPETE FOR STATEWIDE AWARDS THAT INCLUDE COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS AND TRIPS TO THE NATIONAL 4-H CONGRESS IN ATLANTA. THE 4-H’ERS HAVE COMPLETED LOCAL PROJECTS IN AREAS SUCH AS COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC SPEAKING, LIVESTOCK, COMPUTERS AND TECHNOLOGY AND PHOTOGRAPHY. THE THEME FOR THIS MEETING AND FOR ALL 4-H PROGRAMS IN 2022 IS “SHAPING THE FUTURE TOGETHER.”

