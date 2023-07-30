NEWS

THE 9TH ANNUAL ABIGAIL'S PLAN BULLS AND BARRELS EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG.  EXTREME BULL AND BRONC RIDING STARTS AT 7 WITH MUSIC STARTING AT 5:30. TICKETS ARE 15 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 10 DOLLARS FOR KIDS 5 TO 12. 4 AND UNDER FREE. GATES OPEN AT 5.  AS THE GRANDSTAND SEATS ARE COVERED, THE EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.

