THE 9TH ANNUAL ABIGAIL'S PLAN BULLS AND BARRELS EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH AT ROTARY PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. EXTREME BULL AND BRONC RIDING STARTS AT 7 WITH MUSIC STARTING AT 5:30. TICKETS ARE 15 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 10 DOLLARS FOR KIDS 5 TO 12. 4 AND UNDER FREE. GATES OPEN AT 5. AS THE GRANDSTAND SEATS ARE COVERED, THE EVENT WILL BE HELD RAIN OR SHINE.
