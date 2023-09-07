NEWS

THE NINTH ANNUAL COMMUNITY APPRECIATION COOKOUT WILL BE HELD TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28TH FROM 5 TO 7 AT RIVERWALK PARK ON RIVERSIDE DRIVE. THE EVENT WILL INCLUDE COMMUNITY INFORMATION AND DEMONSTRATIONS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EQUIPMENT AND DISPLAYS FROM THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, COLUMBIA FIRE AND RESCUE, MAURY REGIONAL EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES, TWRA, MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, MAURY COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND MORE. THERE WILL BE FREE ADMISSION, FOOD, DRINKS, AND OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.

