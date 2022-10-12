A Cora Christmas 2022

A CORA CHIRSTMAS ANNOUNACES THEIR MAIN EVENT THIS YEAR WILL BE DECEMBER 11TH FROM 1-5 ON THE SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBUG. A CORA CHRISTMAS IS A DAY FOR ALL CHILDREN TO EXPERIENCE CHRISTMAS MAGIC IN MEMORY OF CORA ELIZABETH YOKLEY-OWNES. CHILDREN RECEIVE A WRAPPED TOY STRAIGHT FROM SANTA AND MAKE CRAFT, PLAY GAMES, EAT, AND INTERACT WITH THEIR FAVORITE CHARACTERS. TO DONATE, BECOME A SPONSOR, OR VOLUNTEER JUST REACH OUT TO A CORA CHRISTMAS ON FACEBOOK.

Recommended for you