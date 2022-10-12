Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 549 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON COFFEE DAVIDSON GILES LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY RUTHERFORD WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BRENTWOOD, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, FRANKLIN, HOHENWALD, LA VERGNE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, MANCHESTER, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marshall, eastern Lawrence, southern Maury, Giles and west central Bedford Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Lexington. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Columbia, Lewisburg, Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Mount Pleasant, Loretto, Petersburg, Summertown, Ardmore, Cornersville, St. Joseph, Elkton, Minor Hill, Ethridge, Lynnville, Culleoka, Belfast, Goodspring, Leoma and Frankewing. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 1 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH