THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPOINTMENT OF AARON STORY TO THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL. STORY IS A LAWRENCEBURG NATIVE, A SMALL BUSINESS OWNER AND FORMER LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSIONER. STORY WILL BE FILLING THE SEAT LEFT VACANT BY THE LATE RONALD FOX.
