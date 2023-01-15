NEWS

THE FIFTH ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS 25 DOLLARS AND ENTRY FEE THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS 30 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE: ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.

