THE FIFTH ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS 25 DOLLARS AND ENTRY FEE THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS 30 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE: ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.
Latest News
- Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
- Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
- Summertown Utility District meets January 23
- Giles County food distribution on January 21
- Abigail's Plan beauty pageant is February 5
- Pulaski mayor and aldermen to hold work session
- Lawrence County Resolution and Highway Committees meet
- CSCC to host info sessions on adult scholarships
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Clear
53° / 24°
6 PM
45°
7 PM
43°
8 PM
41°
9 PM
38°
10 PM
38°
Most Popular
Articles
- Monday Morning Structure Fire in Lawrenceburg
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help Locating Wanted Person
- Bobby Gene Entrekin
- Giles and Wayne roadside checkpoints planned for January 14
- Lewis County highway checkpoint planned for January 20
- Ladye Amelia Crowder
- Giles County Vape Investigation
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Alvie Edison Pettus
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.