These are some of the specific items we have not received that were requested by this year’s Santa for Seniors recipients:
- Bicycle (to get to the Senior Citizens Center)
- Sugar-free cookies
- Oranges
- Hospital gowns and hospital bed sheets
- Blow dryer
- Manual blood pressure kit
- Cookie Jar
- Fruit Basket
- Men’s wallet
- A Lite Brite (for fun and to help with dexterity)
- 2.50 reading glasses
- Non-stick skillet
- Deep fryer
- Dishes
- Radio
- Swiffer Wet Jet
- Neck pillow
- Something “Elvis”
- Gas card for chemo treatments
- Postage stamps
ALSO –
13 bags of dog food
12 bags of cat food
We are packing and working to complete this year’s program – if at all possible please drop off any additional donations at the back of the Lawrence County Advocate. Thank you so very much for all of your help this year!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.