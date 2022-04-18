THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE OPENING BIDS ON FRIDAY APRIL 29TH FOR THE RESURFACING OF A PORTION OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 207 NORTH OF US HIGHWAY 72. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE PROJECT INVOLVES REMOVING THE OLD DRIVING SURFACE, ADDING NEW ASPHALT PAVEMENT AND TRAFFIC STRIPING TO 1.6 MILES OF ALABAMA 207 FROM U.S. 72 TO LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 55. IT IS ESTIMATED THE COST WILL RANGE FROM 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO 600 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN 30 WORKING DAYS.
Latest News
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Stacie Odeneal Announces Candidacy for Circuit Court Judge 22nd Judicial District
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
- Euna Estelle Ezell
- Hope Botanical Garden Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Giles County Agri Park Committee to Meet Friday
- Nora Alice Jones Hatcher
Currently in Lawrenceburg
48°
58° / 45°
10 PM
47°
11 PM
46°
12 AM
45°
1 AM
43°
2 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Who Murdered James Grimes? $1,000,000 Reward Offered in Giles County.
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrenceburg
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Death Investigation Continues in Lawrence County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.