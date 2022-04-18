NEWS

THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE OPENING BIDS ON FRIDAY APRIL 29TH FOR THE RESURFACING OF A PORTION OF ALABAMA HIGHWAY 207 NORTH OF US HIGHWAY 72. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS THE PROJECT INVOLVES REMOVING THE OLD DRIVING SURFACE, ADDING NEW ASPHALT PAVEMENT AND TRAFFIC STRIPING TO 1.6 MILES OF ALABAMA 207 FROM U.S. 72 TO LAUDERDALE COUNTY ROAD 55. IT IS ESTIMATED THE COST WILL RANGE FROM 500 THOUSAND DOLLARS TO 600 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN 30 WORKING DAYS.

