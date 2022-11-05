TENNESSEE STATE PARKS WILL BE OFFERING AN ALTERNATIVE TO BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING OR SIMPLY A CHANCE TO WALK OFF SOME OF THAT THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH AFTER THANKSGIVING HIKES ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH AT PARKS ACROSS THE STATE. DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK WILL BE HOLDING THEIR HIKE FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM AND WILL BEGIN AT SHELTER 1. THE HIKE WILL BE A 2.5 MILE LOOP THAT IS MODERATE TO STRENUOUS AND WILL INCLUDE PARTS OF SHOAL CREEK. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HIKE AND TO REGISTER GO TO TN STATE PARKS DOT COM.
Latest News
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- Pulaski Mayor and Aldermen to meet
- Summertown Utilities Board to meet
- After-Thanksgiving hikes offered at state parks
- City of Lawrenceburg offices closed for Veterans Day
- Scout Troop 268 visits Rotary Club
- USDA Commodity Distribution
- Daylight Saving Time ends
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Cloudy
65° / 60°
11 PM
64°
12 AM
63°
1 AM
61°
1 AM
59°
2 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Fire Destroys Maury County Home
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Stacey Lynn Smith
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.