PARENTS OF EOC COFFMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS RECEIVED AN ALERT THIS MORNING IN REFERENCE TO A STUDENT WITH A WEAPON IN THEIR BACKPACK. A TEACHER WAS ALERTED, WHO THEN IMMEDIATELY CONTACTED THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER. THE STUDENT WAS PROMPTLY IDENTIFIED AND REMOVED FROM THE CLASS AND IN THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AN AIRSOFT GUN WAS CONFISCATED. OFFICIALS ADVISE THE INCIDENT IS BEING HANDLED PER LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PROTOCOL ALONG WITH LCSS PROTCOLS.

