PARENTS OF EOC COFFMAN MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS RECEIVED AN ALERT THIS MORNING IN REFERENCE TO A STUDENT WITH A WEAPON IN THEIR BACKPACK. A TEACHER WAS ALERTED, WHO THEN IMMEDIATELY CONTACTED THE SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER. THE STUDENT WAS PROMPTLY IDENTIFIED AND REMOVED FROM THE CLASS AND IN THE COURSE OF THE INVESTIGATION, AN AIRSOFT GUN WAS CONFISCATED. OFFICIALS ADVISE THE INCIDENT IS BEING HANDLED PER LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PROTOCOL ALONG WITH LCSS PROTCOLS.
Latest News
- City of Muscle Shoals Accepting Applications for the Shoals Economic Development Authority Board of Directors
- Holiday Traffic Suspension of Lane Closures
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
- Maury County 911 Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Airsoft Gun Confiscated at Middle School
- Swearing In Ceremonies to Be Held Thursday
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Marshall County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Rain
90° / 71°
8 PM
73°
9 PM
72°
10 PM
72°
11 PM
74°
12 AM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
- Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
- Suspect Arrested in Maury County After Abducting Female in Giles County
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Lawrenceburg Shooting Leaves One Injured
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.