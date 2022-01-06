NEWS

THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS ACCEPTING BIDS TO RESURFACE A PORTION OF US HIGHWAY 72 NEAR BANK STREET IN ROGERSVILLE TO A POINT EAST OF THE ELK RIVER BRIDGES. THE 3.78 MILE PROJECT INCLUDES REMOVING THE OLD DRIVING LAYER, RESURFACING, GUARDRAIL INSTALLATION AND TRAFFIC STRIPING. THE PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 45 WORKING DAYS. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS JANUARY 28TH.

