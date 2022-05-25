ALABAMA HELD ITS PRIMARY ELECTION ON TUESDAY. WHILE THERE WERE SEVERAL UNCONTESTED PRIMARIES ACROSS THE STATE SOME RACES WERE CONTESTED WHICH INCLUDED THE STATE GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY WHERE KAY IVEY WON THE REPUBLICAN GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY WITH 54.42 PERCENT OF THE VOTES AND YOLAND FLOWERS TOOK THE DEMOCRATIC GUBERNATORIAL PRIMARY WITH 33.82 PERCENT OF THE VOTES. JOE HAMILTON TOOK 63.32 PERCENT OF THE VOTES IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF RACE WHILE JOSHUA MCLAUGHLIN TOOK 59.63 PERCENT IN THE LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF RACE. DAVID PUCKETT RECEIVED 43.97 PERCENT OF THE VOTES FOR LIMESTONE COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE AND CHAD SMITH TOO THE COLBERT COUNTY DISTRICT COURT JUDGE BID WITH 38.28 PERCENT OF THE VOTES. FRANK WILLIAMS WON THE COLBERT COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY WITH 75.31 PERCENT OF THE VOTES FOR COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF.
