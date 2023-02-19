HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS IN ALABAMA HAVE A CHANCE THIS WEEK TO SUBMIT A COLLEGE APPLICATION TO MANY SCHOOLS AT NO CHARGE. THE STATE OF ALABAMA WILL HOST ITS SPRING COLLEGE APPLICATION CAMPAIGN FEBRUARY 20-24. SEVERAL COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES HAVE WAIVED APPLICATION FEES TO ALLOW ALABAMA STUDENTS TO SUBMIT THEIR APPLICATIONS AT NO COST. ALABAMA OFFERED A SIMILAR OPPORTUNITY IN THE FALL, WITH MORE THAN 26,000 STUDENTS APPLYING. HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS IN ALABAMA CAN VISIT THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO SEE A LIST OF SCHOOLS THAT ARE WAIVING APPLICATION FEES THIS WEEK.
