THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY (ALEA) IS TAKING MEASURES TO WARN AND EDUCATE THE PUBLIC OF AN INCREASE IN THE TRAFFICKING OF FENTANYL MIXED WITH XYLAZINE. XYLAZINE, ALSO KNOWN AT “TRANQ,” IS A POWERFUL SEDATIVE THAT THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS APPROVED FOR VETERINARY USE. XYLAZINE CAN BE FOUND IN LIQUID AND POWDER FORMS AND CAN BE INJECTED, SNORTED, SMOKED OR SWALLOWED. IT CAN BE MIXED WITH OTHER DRUGS INCLUDING COCAINE, HEROIN AND FENTANYL. ALEA SECRETARY HAL TAYLOR ADVISED, “ONE OF THE MOST ALARMING ISSUES WITH THE INCREASED USE OF XYLAZINE AND FENTANYL IS THE FACT THAT XYLAZINE IS NOT AN OPIOID. THIS MEANS NALOXONE (NARCAN) WILL NOT REVERSE ITS EFFECTS, PLACING USERS AT A HIGHER RISK OF SUFFERING A FATAL DRUG POISONING.” FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO DEA.GOV.

