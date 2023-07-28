THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY (ALEA) IS TAKING MEASURES TO WARN AND EDUCATE THE PUBLIC OF AN INCREASE IN THE TRAFFICKING OF FENTANYL MIXED WITH XYLAZINE. XYLAZINE, ALSO KNOWN AT “TRANQ,” IS A POWERFUL SEDATIVE THAT THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS APPROVED FOR VETERINARY USE. XYLAZINE CAN BE FOUND IN LIQUID AND POWDER FORMS AND CAN BE INJECTED, SNORTED, SMOKED OR SWALLOWED. IT CAN BE MIXED WITH OTHER DRUGS INCLUDING COCAINE, HEROIN AND FENTANYL. ALEA SECRETARY HAL TAYLOR ADVISED, “ONE OF THE MOST ALARMING ISSUES WITH THE INCREASED USE OF XYLAZINE AND FENTANYL IS THE FACT THAT XYLAZINE IS NOT AN OPIOID. THIS MEANS NALOXONE (NARCAN) WILL NOT REVERSE ITS EFFECTS, PLACING USERS AT A HIGHER RISK OF SUFFERING A FATAL DRUG POISONING.” FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO DEA.GOV.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
