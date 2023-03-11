THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM IS ACCEPTING BIDS FOR AN AMBULANCE SIMULATOR. SPECIFICATIONS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1620 SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT BIDS IS MONDAY, MARCH 20, AT 2 PM.
