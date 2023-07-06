NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A MULTI EMPLOYER HIRING EVENT JULY 27TH FROM 1 TO 3 IN THE FRONT PARKING LOT OF THE LAWRENCEBURG JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 700 MAHR AVENUE. CURRENTLY THERE WILL BE 16 EMPLOYERS ON SITE ALONG WITH ONE RESOURCE. AMONG THE EMPLOYERS’ HIRING INCLUDE RESOURCE MFG, CABINETS TO GO, MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH, THE US POSTAL SERVICE, NHC SCOTT, AND COLUMBIA MACHINE WORKS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1405.

Recommended for you