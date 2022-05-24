THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A HIRING EVENT FOR HARBOR FREIGHT TOOLS TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, MAY 25TH FROM 10:00 AM- 4:00 PM.
American Job Center Hosting Hiring Event for Harbor Freight Wednesday
