NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF RESERVE FIREFIGHTER. APPLICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER AND MUST BE TURNED BACK IN BY 3 ON APRIL 28TH.  A COMPLETE JOB DESCRIPTION CAN BE VIEWED ONLINE AT JOBS 4 TN DOT GOV,

