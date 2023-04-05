NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BEGIN OFFERING FREE WORKSHOPS TO JOB SEEKERS. WORKSHOPS BEGIN THURSDAY, APRIL 6TH, AND WILL BE HELD EVERY THURSDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 11 A.M. THE WORKSHOPS WILL BE HELD IN THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER OFFICE ON MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1405.

Recommended for you