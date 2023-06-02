NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE OFFERING FREE WORKSHOPS DURING THE MONTH OF JULY. ON JULY 6TH THEY WILL OFFER A BASIC COMPUTER CLASS, JULY 13TH THEY WILL BE TEACHING MICROSOFT WORD AND EXCEL AND ON JULY 27TH THEY WILL HAVE A WORKSHOP ON RESUME WRITING. ALL WORKSHOPS ARE ON THURSDAY FROM 10 TO 11. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-1405.

Recommended for you