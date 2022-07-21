American Red Crosss

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM 1 TO 7.  TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

