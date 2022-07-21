THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM 1 TO 7. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Wayne, Giles and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
