THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE JUNE 26TH IN PULASKI AT THE FIRST NATIONAL BANK FROM 12 TO 6, JUNE 23RD IN HOHENWALD AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST FROM 1:30 TO 5:30 AND JUNE 20TH IN FAYETTEVILLE AT THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE PARKS AND REC FROM 10 TO 2. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
