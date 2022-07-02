American Red Crosss

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE TUESDAY IN LEWIS COUNTY AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST FROM 1:30 TO 5:30; TUESDAY IN MAURY COUNTY AT COLUMBIA FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AND ON JULY 12TH IN MARSHALL COUNTY AT LEWISBURG CHURCH STREET CHURCH OF CHRIST FROM 1 TO 5. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

