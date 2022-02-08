AMERICAN RED CROSS WILL BE HOLDING A LIFEGUARD COURSE IN MARCH FOR THOSE 15 AND OLDER AT UT SOUTHERN IN PULASKI. DATES ARE MARCH 9TH, 10TH AND 11TH FROM 4 TO 8 PM. COST IS 160 DOLLARS WHICH INCLUDES AN E-READER BOOK. ATTENDEES WILL RECEIVE CERTIFICATION IN LIFEGUARDING – FIRST AID – CPR AND AED FOR THE PROFESSIONAL RESCUER. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SIGN UP CALL 931-478-0099.
