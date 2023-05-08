NEWS

AIMEE ROSE HAS BEEN NAMED VICE CHANCELLOR FOR STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING FOR THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN. ROSE WAS SELECTED FOLLOWING A NATIONAL SEARCH. HER FIRST DAY AT UT SOUTHERN WILL BE JUNE 1ST. IN THIS NEW ROLE, ROSE WILL MANAGE CORE MESSAGING AND BRANDING STRATEGIES, PROVIDE LEADERSHIP FOR AND OVERSIGHT OF ALL PRINTED AND DIGITAL COMMUNICATIONS, DEVELOP A PROACTIVE APPROACH TO COMMUNICATING CAMPUS MESSAGING AND WORK CLOSELY WITH MEMBERS OF THE SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM TO SHAPE COMMUNICATION AND MARKETING STRATEGIES. 

