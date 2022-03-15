ETHRIDGE FIRE

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY RESPONDED TO A REPORTED STRUCTURE FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING. CREWS WERE DISPATCHED JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TO THE FIRE AN AMISH SHOP ON MINT SPRINGS ROAD AND UPON ARRIVAL FLAMES WERE VISIBLE AND THE SHOP WAS FULLY INVOLVED.  FIREFIGHTERS WOREKED TO CONTAIN THE BLAZE, PROTECTING THE ADJACENT STRUCTURES. THE SHOP WAS A COMPLETE LOSS. MEMBERS OF THE ETHRIDGE, SUMMERTOWN, HENRYVILLE, NEW PROSPECT, AND GILES COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED ALONG WITH LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS AND BOX 50.

