THE ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY BOARD MET ON WEDNESDAY AT THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER. THE MEETING WAS WELL ATTENDED WITH SEVERAL COMMUNITY MEMBERS WHO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK BEFORE THE BOARD REGARDING THEIR CONCERNS WITH THE ANIMAL RESOURCE CENTER. THE BOARD WHICH PROVIDES OVERSIGHT FOR THE NEW SHELTER PRESENTED TO THOSE IN ATTENDANCE THEIR ONGOING AND FUTURE PLANS FOR THE CAMPUS. AMONG THOSE ITEMS INCLUDE DIGITAL MARKETING, VOLUNTEER RECRUITMENT FOR LOVE ON A LEASH A DOG WALKING PROGRAM, NEW AND SAFER FENCING FOR PLAYGROUPS, AN INTAKE AND QUARANTINE FACILITY ALONG WITH A SURGERY ROOM PLUS NEW SIGNAGE AND AN ENTRANCE GATE. IN ADDITION, SEVERAL CLUB PROJECTS ARE IN THE WORKS INCLUDING LANDSCAPING, CLEANING AROUND THE DOG PARK AND WALKING TRACK.
