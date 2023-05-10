THE ANNUAL ARTS ALIVE FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 20TH AND 21ST IN FLORENCE. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN FLORENCE IN WILSON PARK. THE FESTIVAL WILL FEATURE ALL KINDS OF ARTISTS AS WELL AS FOOD AND ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS.
