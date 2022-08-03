SHOW PREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FOR THE 26TH ANNUAL CROSSROADS OF DIXIE ANTIQUE TRACTOR AND ENGINE SHOW AUGUST 19TH AND AUGUST 20TH AT ROTARY PARK. EVENTS INCLUDE TRACTOR PULLS, GOSPEL SINGING, BARREL ROLLING, ANTIQUE TRACTOR PARADE, SKILLET THROW AND BLIND MAN’S RACE.  ADULT TICKETS ARE 7 DOLLARS AND CHILDREN 12 AND UNDER ARE FREE.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO WWW.CROSSROADSOFDIXIE.COM.

