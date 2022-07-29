David Crockett State Park

DUE TO LOW REGISTRATION AND THE HIGH TEMPERATURES DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE THEIR GLOW IN THE PARK 5K AND BACK TO SCHOOL DASH. THE NEW DATE WILL BE OCTOBER 15TH. ALL CURRENT REGISTRATIONS WILL CARRY FORWARD UNLESS YOU ARE UNABLET TO PARTICIPATE ON THAT DATE AND YOU CAN DM THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE FOR A REFUND. THE ANNUAL GLOW IN THE PARK 5-K AND BACK TO SCHOOL DASH FUN RUN TO BE BEGIN AT 6:30 ON OCTOBER 15TH AT CROCKETT'S MILL RESTAURANT. THIS EVENT OFFERS A ONE MILE FUN RUN AND 5K COURSE OPTION FOR ALL AGES AND SKILL LEVELS.  FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-903-2323 OR GO TO TNSTATEPARKS.COM

Recommended for you