THE ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS SHOW WILL TAKE PLACE SATURDAY JUNE 24TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FIELD. DOORS OPEN AT 7:30 WITH FIREWORKS BEGINNING AT 9. CONCESSIONS WILL BE AVAIALBLE BY THE LCHS BAND BOOSTERS AND MUSIC WILL PROVIDED BY WLX RADIO.  

