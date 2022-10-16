NEWS

THE ANNUAL JAVA JINGLE 5K AND HOT DRINK EXTRAVAGANZA SPONSORED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2023 WILL BE HELD SATURDAY DECEMBER 3RD AT 11. REGISTRATION OPENS AT 10. ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A T-SHIRT AND TICKET FOR ONE HOT/COLD BEVERAGE. THE DEADLINE FOR EARLY REGISTRATION IS NOVEMBER 16 AND IS 30 DOLLARS. REGISTRATION WILL BE 35 DOLLARS THE DAY OF THE RACE.

