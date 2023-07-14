NEWS

MEMBERS OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GATHERED THURSDAY NIGHT FOR THEIR 74th ANNUAL MEETING HELD AT VENUE NORTH IN LAWRENCEBURG. DURING THE EVENING AN UPDATE WAS PRESENTED ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND THE CHAMBER INDUCTED NORTHSIDE ANIMAL HOSPTIAL TO THE CHAMBER'S SMALL BUSINESS HALL OF FAME FOR THEIR MANY YEARS OF SERVING LAWRENCE COUNTY. TRACEY EVERS WAS NAMED CITIZEN OF THE YEAR FOR HER DEDICATION AND COMMITMENT TO SERVE OTHERS AND BRANDI BURDETTE WAS NAMED AS THE CHAMBER'S AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR.

