NEWS

THE MAURY COUNTY FIRE ANNUAL SHRIMP BOIL FUNDRAISER WILL BE HLD ON OCTOBER 28TH FROM 11 TO 3 AT 1180 CARTERS CREEK PIKE AT MAURCY COUNTY FIRE STATION 12. PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS THE PURCHASE OF ESSECTIAL EQUIPMENT. THERE WILL ALSO BE FIREFIGHTER DEMONSTRATIONS, TOUCH A TRUCK AND MUSIC. TO BECOME A SPONSOR EMAIL PIO AT MAURY COUNTY FIRE TN.ORG

Recommended for you