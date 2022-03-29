Mule Day 2022
Carl Mencer

THE ANNUAL MULE KICK 5-K AND 1 MILE TROT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AT RIVERWALK PARK IN COLUMBIA. THE MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH CARE FOUNDATION WILL ONCE AGAIN HOST THIS LONG-STANDING TRADITION THAT SUPPORTS THE FOUNDATION'S MISSION OF A HEALTHIER MAURY COUNTY. THE 5 K WILL BEGIN AT SATURDAY AT 8 WITH THE 1 MILE TROT TO GET UNDERWAY AT 9:15. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO MULE KICK 5 K DOT RACEROSTER DOT COM.

