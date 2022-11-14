NEWS

THE ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE IN FLORENCE IS SET FOR NEW YEAR'S DAY AND ORGANIZERS ARE HOPING FOR AN EVEN BIGGER TURNOUT THIS YEAR.  THE EVENT WHICH HAS BEEN HELD ANNUALLY SINCE 2017 WAS ORGANIZED AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CELEBRATE LIFE AND TO PROMOTE AWARENESS ABOUT THE MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES THAT MANY WAR VETERANS ENDURE AS WELL AS MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS IN GENERAL. THE EVENT WILL KICK OF AT 1 RAIN OR SHINE AT MCFARLAND PARK AND RECREATION AREA. 

