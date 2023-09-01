THE 90TH ANNUAL SACRED HEART LABOR DAY FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY. THE FESTIVAL WILL KICK OFF AT 8 WITH BAKE SALE, SILENT AUCTION, BARBQUE SALES BY THE POUND AND 5-K RUN. AT NOON ENJOY SOME GREAT FOOD WITH GAMES AND FOOD TENTS INCLUDING AUTHENTIC MEXICAN TACOS AND HAMBURGERS, THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BEER TENT OPENS AT 12 AND THE CORN HOLE TOURNAMENT WILL GET UNDERWAY. AT 1 THE LIVE AUCTION WILL BEGIN AND LIVE MUSIC WILL BEGIN AT 2. BOUNCING BETSY WILL BEGIN AT 3 AND THE FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN AND BARBQUE DINNER WILL BE HELD FROM 4 TO 7. THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD AT THE SACRED HEART CAMPUS ON BERGER STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Latest News
- Labor Day Closings Announced
- Tennessee State Parks Unveil All-Terrain Wheelchairs
- Upcoming Lawrence County Commission Committee Meetings
- US Department of State Recognizes Russ Brewer and Staff at the Lawrence County Clerk's Office
- LUS Honors Mark Fields
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Tammmy Renea Kennedy Telker
- Maury County Fire Recruiting Going on Now
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
Partly Cloudy
82° / 70°
3 PM
82°
4 PM
83°
5 PM
82°
6 PM
81°
7 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
- Marshall County Man Arrested following TBI Investigation
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Drug task force agents seriously injured in Friday crash
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Damages Reported From Saturday Storms
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.