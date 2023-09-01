NEWS

THE 90TH ANNUAL SACRED HEART LABOR DAY FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY. THE FESTIVAL WILL KICK OFF AT 8 WITH BAKE SALE, SILENT AUCTION, BARBQUE SALES BY THE POUND AND 5-K RUN. AT NOON ENJOY SOME GREAT FOOD WITH GAMES AND FOOD TENTS INCLUDING AUTHENTIC MEXICAN TACOS AND HAMBURGERS, THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BEER TENT OPENS AT 12 AND THE CORN HOLE TOURNAMENT WILL GET UNDERWAY. AT 1 THE LIVE AUCTION WILL BEGIN AND LIVE MUSIC WILL BEGIN AT 2. BOUNCING BETSY WILL BEGIN AT 3 AND THE FAMOUS FRIED CHICKEN AND BARBQUE DINNER WILL BE HELD FROM 4 TO 7. THE ANNUAL FESTIVAL WILL BE HELD AT THE SACRED HEART CAMPUS ON BERGER STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG.

