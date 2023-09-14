NEWS

THE ANNUAL “TRAIL OF TEARS RIDE TO REMEMBER” 2023 IS HAPPENING SATURDAY IN PULASKI WHERE BIKES WILL GATHER AT THE TRAILS OF TEARS INTERPRETIVE CENTER IN PULASKI AT 11:30 FOR A LUNCH STOP AND WILL DEPART WITH A POLICE ESCORT AT 2 AND WILL TRAVEL WEST ON HIGHWAY 64 TO THE NATCHEZ TRACE PARKWAY WHERE LOCAL RIDERS CAN STOP THERE OR CHOOSE TO RIDE ALL THE WAY TO OKLAHOMA. COME CHEER ON THE RIDERS HONORING THE NATIVE AMERICANS WHO WALKED THE BELL ROUTE.

