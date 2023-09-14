NEWS

THOUSANDS OF MOTORCYCLISTS WILL BE IN THE SHOALS AREA THIS WEEKEND AS PART OF THE ANNUAL TRAIL OF TEARS COMMEMORATIVE RIDE.  RIDERS WILL COME INTO EASTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY ON US 72. EXPECT DELAYED TRAFFIC AS THE RIDERS GO BY. THE TRAILS OF TEARS COMMEMORATIVE RIDE IS IN IT'S 30TH YEAR. THE FIVE-DAY RIDE STARTS FRIDAY IN NORTH CAROLINA WILL BE IN FLORENCE ON SATURAY AND WILL CONTINUE ON TO WATERLOO AND TO OKLAHOMA. IN ALL THE RIDE IS 937 MILES AND THE EVENT IS HELD THE 3RD SATURDAY OF EVERY SEPTEMBER.

Recommended for you