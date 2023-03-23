THE ANNUAL UNAFIED DINNER IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY APRIL 27TH AT THE MARRIOTT SHOALS CONFERENCE CENTER. THE RELATIVELY NEW EVENT WILL SHOWCASE THE CREATIVE CULINARY SKILLS OF STUDENTS IN THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH ALABAMA JEFF EUBANKS CULINARY ARTS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM AND IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE COMMUNITY TO ENJOY THE MASTERY OF THE STUDENTS IN THE PROGRAM AS THEY WORK WITH THE CHEFS FROM UNA AND THE MARRIOTT. THE EVENT ALSO SERVES AS A FUNDRAISER FOR THE JEFFREY CHARLES EUBANKS ENDOWMENT FUND ESTABLISHED IN FEBRUARY OF 2020 AT EUBANKS’ PASSING. THE UNAFIED DINNER IS SET TO BEGIN WITH A COCKTAIL HOUR AND HORS D’OUEVRES AT 5:30 P.M., WITH A FOUR-COURSE DINNER TO FOLLOW AT 6:15 P.M.
