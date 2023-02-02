THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE 2023 TENNESSEE ELK QUOTA HUNT IS OPEN NOW THROUGH FEB. 22. THE APPLICATION PERIOD IS BEING HELD EARLIER THIS YEAR TO ALLOW HUNTERS MORE TIME BETWEEN THE DRAWING AND THE HUNT TO PLAN TRAVEL AND PREPARE EQUIPMENT. THERE ARE 14 TOTAL PERMITS AVAILABLE, SEVEN FOR ARCHERY ONLY, SIX FOR THE ARCHERY, GUN, OR MUZZLELOADER HUNT, AND ONE YOUTH PERMIT.
