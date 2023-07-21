NEWS

APPLICATIONS FOR THE 2023 MIDDLE TN DISTRICT FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BEGIN TO BE TAKEN ON AUGUST 1ST. THE PAGEANT IS OPEN TO GIRLS 3-20 IN LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY, LEWIS, AND WAYNE COUNTIES. APPLICATIONS AND COMPLETE RULES MAY BE FOUND ONLINE AT LAWRENCEBURG TN ROTARY DOT ORG FORWARD SLASH PAGEANTS. ONLINE REGISTRATION IS 50 DOLLARS AND MAIL IN APPLICATION FEE IS 55 DOLLARS.

Recommended for you