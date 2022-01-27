APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CITIZEN'S POLICE ACADEMY. THE THIRTEEN WEEK COURSE BEGINS APRIL 12TH AT 6 PM AND WILL COVER TOPICS SUCH AS THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, K-9 UNITS, DRUG INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE. APPLICANTS MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE, A LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE AND NO PRIOR CRIMINAL HISTORY OR PENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES. APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. SPOTS ARE LIMITED. DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 5TH.
Applications Being Accepted for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Police Academy
