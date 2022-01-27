LCSO

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CITIZEN'S POLICE ACADEMY.  THE THIRTEEN WEEK COURSE BEGINS APRIL 12TH AT 6 PM AND WILL COVER TOPICS SUCH AS THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM, K-9 UNITS, DRUG INVESTIGATIONS AND MORE.  APPLICANTS MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE, A LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENT, HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE AND NO PRIOR CRIMINAL HISTORY OR PENDING CRIMINAL CHARGES.  APPLICATIONS CAN BE PICKED UP AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. SPOTS ARE LIMITED. DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 5TH.  

