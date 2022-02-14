THE SOUTH-CENTRAL TENNESSEE DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT IS OFFERING APPLICATION ASSISTANCE WITH SNAP FORMERLY KNOWN AS THE FOOD STAMP PROGRAM FOR ADULTS 60 AND OVER, OR INDIVIDUALS WITH A DISABILITY. THE U-S-D-A CREATED PROGRAM PROVIDES ELIGIBLE INDIVIDUALS WITH A MONTHLY BENEFIT TO BUY FOOD AND THE SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION COVERS THIRTEEN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE COUNTIES. IF YOU KNOW OMEONE 60 AND OVER OR WITH A DISABILITY, THEY MAY QUALIFY FOR SNAP DUE TO NEW CHANGES AND HIGHER SHELTER AND ASSET DEDUCTIONS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-379-2955 FOR A FREE AND CONFIDENTIAL APPLICATION.
