APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE STATEWIDE SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER PROGRAM GRANT WHICH PROVIDES FUNDING TO LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT ENTITIES TO PLACE ONE FULL-TIME, POST-CERTIFIED SRO IN EACH K-12 PUBLIC SCHOOL AND PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL IN TENNESSEE. LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR FUNDING NOT TO EXCEED $75,000 PER YEAR, PER SRO, PER SCHOOL FOR WHICH THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING SRO SERVICES. THE SRO PROGRAM GRANT APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED IN ITS ENTIRETY AND INCLUDE AN EXECUTED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING (MOU). FOR MORE INFORAMTION GO TO TN.GOV FORWARD SLASH SAFETY.
