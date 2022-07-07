State of Tennessee

TODAY, THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RELEASED THE INTENT TO APPLY FOR THE $500 MILLION TENNESSEE INNOVATIVE SCHOOL MODELS GRANT OPPORTUNITY WHICH IS INTENDED TO MAXIMIZE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENTS TO EXPLORE AND SUCCEED IN HIGH-DEMAND CAREERS, FOR INDUSTRY TO DEVELOP LOCAL TALENT, AND FOR SCHOOLS TO CREATE PROGRAMS THAT MEET THE NEEDS OF THEIR COMMUNITIES.  DISTRICTS CAN ACCESS THE INTENT BY GOING TO TN DOT GOV THROUGH JULY 22ND.   ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE STATE WILL INVEST 500 MILLION OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS.   

