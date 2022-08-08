lawco

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE, A PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. THROUGHOUT THE PROGRAM, STUDENTS WILL ENHANCE THEIR SKILLS IN LEADERSHIP, PROFESSIONALISM, COMMUNICATION, AND TEAM BUILDING. IN ADDITION, PARTICIPANTS LEARN ABOUT HISTORY, CULTURE, BUSINESS, AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WHILE GETTING TO KNOW OTHER STUDENTS AND BUSINESS LEADERS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY. ALL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST BE A RESIDENT OF LAWRENCE COUNTY, AN INCOMING HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR OR SENIOR FOR THE 2022-2023 SCHOOL YEAR, AND BE IN GOOD STANDING WITH HIS/HER SCHOOL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAW CO TN. COM. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS AUGUST 19TH AT 4:30.

Recommended for you