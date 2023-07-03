APPLICATIONS ARE NOW OPEN FOR YOUTH LEADERSHIP LAWRENCE, A PROGRAM FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. THROUGHOUT THE PROGRAM, STUDENTS WILL ENHANCE THEIR SKILLS IN LEADERSHIP, PROFESSIONALISM, COMMUNICATION, AND TEAM BUILDING. IN ADDITION, PARTICIPANTS LEARN ABOUT HISTORY, CULTURE, BUSINESS, AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WHILE GETTING TO KNOW OTHER STUDENTS AND BUSINESS LEADERS THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY. ALL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST BE A RESIDENT OF LAWRENCE COUNTY, AN INCOMING HIGH SCHOOL JUNIOR OR SENIOR FOR THE 2023-2024 SCHOOL YEAR, AND IS IN GOOD STANDING WITH HIS/HER SCHOOL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAW CO TN. COM. THE DEADLINE TO SUBMIT IS AUGUST 10TH AT 4:30.
Latest News
- Martha Grace Hollis
- Elizabeth Ann Pinkerton Holt
- Joyce Marie Scott Collier
- West Point Community Club Breakfast Saturday
- West Point Community Club Antique Car Show July 15th
- Area City and County Offices Closed for Independence Day Holiday
- EMS Stats for June
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
81° / 69°
1 PM
81°
2 PM
83°
3 PM
84°
4 PM
85°
5 PM
84°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Florence Police Alert Residents of Scam
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
- Man Arrested for 2nd Degree Assault in Florence
- Maury County Woman Killed in Thursday Thunderstorm
- Shelbyville City Council Passes Fireworks Ordinance Regarding 4th of July
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.