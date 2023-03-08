NEWS

AN ARDMORE MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE VICTIM OF A FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND NEAR HARVEST ALABAMA. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGNECY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT SUNDAY MORNING ON ALABAMA 53 WITH OFFICALS ADVISED CHAD LEWTER, 49, OF ARDMORE WAS KILLED WHEN HIS CAR COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER VEHICLE. THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER OF THE OTHER VEHICLE WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO AN AREA HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE ACCIDENT.

