AN ARDMORE MAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE VICTIM OF A FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND NEAR HARVEST ALABAMA. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT EMERGNECY PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO THE INCIDENT SUNDAY MORNING ON ALABAMA 53 WITH OFFICALS ADVISED CHAD LEWTER, 49, OF ARDMORE WAS KILLED WHEN HIS CAR COLLIDED WITH ANOTHER VEHICLE. THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER OF THE OTHER VEHICLE WERE INJURED AND TAKEN TO AN AREA HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT. THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY CONTINUES TO INVESTIGATE THE ACCIDENT.
Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
Latest News
- UT Southern Celebrates Women's History
- Permanent RX Disposal Drop Boxes in Lawrence County
- American Job Center to Offer Free Workshops
- Lawrenceburg City Council to Meet
- Loretto City Hall Closed on Monday due to Staff Training
- Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
- Ann Springer Peters
- Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County "Item of the Month"
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Cloudy
56° / 45°
11 PM
54°
12 AM
52°
1 AM
51°
2 AM
50°
3 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.